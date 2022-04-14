Ukraine Benefit Concert at Fitger’s Barrel Room

DULUTH, Minn. – A Ukraine Benefit Concert was held Thursday at the Barrel Room in the Fitger’s Complex.

Musicians from around the Twin Ports gathered together to help fund the non-profit Nova Ukraine. Nova Ukraine has been an organization since 2013 and is dedicated to helping the country stabilize their democracy.

Performing were names like Helmi Harrington, Mark and Nancy Rubin, and Paul Metsa.

“It’s not only great to raise money for this cause, but we can all get together and empathize with the people of Ukraine. We don’t have guns here tonight, we are using our guitars as guns and our songs are the bullets in the machine gun of peace,” Benefit for Ukraine at Fitger’s Producer/Performer, Paul Metsa says.

It was a full house at the Barrel room as attendance was at capacity.