Wisconsin State Representative Nick Milroy to Retire from Assembly to Focus on Family

WISCONSIN — State representative Nick Milroy (D-South Range) announced on Thursday that he will not be running for another term.

He represents the 73rd district, which currently includes most of Douglas County and the northern halves of Washburn and Burnett Counties.

Here is Nick Milroy’s statement.

“One of my biggest desires in life has been to give back to a community and region that have given me and my family so much. For the majority of my adult life, I have had the opportunity to serve others. Earning the trust and working on behalf of the citizens of the 73rd Assembly District has been a humbling experience. My guiding principles in the legislature have been to always treat others the way that I would want to be treated and to rise above the all too common partisanship. I have focused on making sure that northern Wisconsin gets its fair share and being a voice for those who don’t always have one. I’m proud of the work that I’ve accomplished throughout my public service. Today, I feel I have much more important work to focus on. My children are at an age where they need their dad around more than the legislature does.

We have so many incredible emerging leaders in our region and I’m excited for the opportunity for the next generation to bring their energy and passion to the legislature. I am so grateful to my constituents for believing in me and to my staff for their service to our region, particularly my long-time staff person, Mary Lou Keleher, who has faithfully served the citizens of the 73rd Assembly District for almost 36 years. Most importantly, I couldn’t have done this job without the support of my family. Although I’m certain it isn’t always easy being a relative of an elected official, my parents and siblings have always been there for me. My wife, Julie, has supported me every step of the way in a position that has had me on the road for way too many days and nights. It will feel good to sleep in my own bed every night.

I’m honored to have served in the armed forces of the United States for eight years, Wisconsin State Assembly for fourteen years, and on the City of Superior Common Council for four years. In the military, I served in the Persian Gulf, earning the Southwest Asia Service Medal. During my time as an elected official I’m proud to have been instrumental in saving the Harbor Assistance Program and the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. No other region has benefited more from these two programs which have invested tens of millions of dollars into the region’s port infrastructure and public lands. I’m happy to say I also helped secure funding for two new building projects on the UW-Superior campus and Wisconsin Department of

Transportation funding for the redevelopment of downtown Superior.

Having worked as a fisheries biologist prior to serving in the Assembly, I was able to utilize my experience as a scientist and veteran in my appointments as a long standing member on the Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs; Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation; and the ranking member for many years on the Committee on Sporting Heritage. I co-founded the bipartisan Wisconsin Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus to work across the aisle, focusing on growing our sporting heritage and taking politics out of natural resource management. On a national level, I was proud to serve on the National Conference of Environmental Legislators and on the Executive Board of the Great Lakes Legislative Caucus of the Council of State Governments. My wife Julie and I are raising our three children, Maverik (14), Marleigh (11), and MacLane (10) in the rural countryside of South Range, Wisconsin. I’m looking forward to being able to spend more time with them, finding new ways to serve my community that include my children, and hopefully taking them out fishing more often.”