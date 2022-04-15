Cloquet Firefighters Help Rescue Kittens From Camper

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet firefighters were called to rescue some kittens from a camper Tuesday.

Jodi Carlson, who is a veterinary technician and handles the Missing Pets in the Northland Facebook group, was there to help, too.

Calrson said firefighters carefully removed paneling from the camper and then started sifting their way through insulation before finding two little kittens stuck inside.

Carlson believes the mamma cat hid them there.

The kitties are three weeks old and are in a foster home before and have already been claimed for adoption.

