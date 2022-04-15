Duluth Marshall Bares the Cold for Intrasquad Game

Temperatures today were in the mid to upper twenties during the Hilltoppers practice.

DULUTH, Minn.– Today was an unreasonably bitter spring day, but despite the cold, the Duluth Marshall baseball team still held practice.

The Hilltoppers were out at Wade Stadium for only their third practice of the season. In an effort to see some live action, the team took the field for an intersquad game that brought some much needed excitement for the team.

“If we don’t do it it’s detrimental, we’re going to fail if we don’t get the opportunity to see live pitching, the same for our defense too, to see balls off the bat and respond to live situations, if we don’t have it, it’s not going to work,” says Head Coach Nick Garramone.

With the number of cancelled games this season, the players didn’t mind the cold weather, if it meant they could play the game they love.

“Getting to be outside with these group of guys, that we’re so tight knit. To be out here, we’ve had four or five games cancelled at this point so it’s discouraging after a while, you’re stuck in a gym with barely any space to do anything, but getting the opportunity to be outside and actually playing the game, it’s fun,” says senior outfielder Mason Boos.

Regardless of Temperatures hovering around the upper twenties, the team didn’t seem bothered by it even a little bit.

“We’re always laughing making some fun. The boys were yelling some funny stuff from the bench, we’re just always talking, making sure each other are just having some fun,” says senior third-baseman Ethen Carlson, “Just make sure you don’t get one off the bat, that’ll hurt your hands a bit.”

Spring in Duluth can be unpredictable, but Coach Garramone didn’t make any excuses for his team.

“This is what is, we’re in the Northland and we’re going to play in this type of weather,” says Garramone, “We might as well get acclimated to it and get some thick skin so we can be ready to go.”

Duluth Marshall’s next scheduled game is against Duluth Denfeld on Wednesday, but if the weather continues to be a problem they’ll look to move the games to earlier in the week.