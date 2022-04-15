Duluth Receives ‘Love Your Block’ Grant

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth has been selected to receive thousands in grant money to help reduce some of the city’s blight which residents think should be a top priority for housing and urban development.

Love your Block is a two year gran totaling $100,000 given to only 8 cities around the country.

Duluth received it after applying and reporting the numbers of blight calls received in the past.

The majority of calls were about waste and trash around the city but blight can also refer to run down properties or public spaces that cause safety and health hazards or need repair.

“I think that the benefit of this grant is that it breaks down a barrier between the community and city hall, and it gives citizens a tool to kind of help themselves, to get to know their neighbors and get to use some volunteer resources along with the support from those of us in city hall,” Jon Otis, Deputy Chief of Life Safety said.

Duluth is receiving the funds through 40 thousand dollar “mini grants” over the next two years and during 2022, residents and organizations are able to apply on the city’s website for up to $1,500 per location in Lincoln Park and central hillside neighborhoods.