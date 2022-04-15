Kelly Westlund Announces Run for Senate

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A former City Councilor from Ashland announced her candidacy for Wisconsin state senate at Empire Coffee in Superior today.

Kelly Westlund announced she would run as a democrat for senate district 25. Westlund has worked under Senator Tammy Baldwin in the past, she says she wants to focus on expanding access to affordable healthcare, extending broadband access, and finding a way to build economic growth in the region.

“If legislature were to actually look at the benefits of taking the federal incentive for Medicaid expansion, not only would it extend health insurance, to 91,000 Wisconsinites, it would also give the state of Wisconsin another billion dollar federal incentive, and it would create all kinds of jobs across the state to do that work,” Kelly Westlund, Wisconsin State Senate Candidate (D)

The 25th district is the largest state senate district in Wisconsin covering 13 counties including that of Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland. The state senate election takes place on November 8th.