UMD’s Green Bandana Project, Campus Police Announce Partnership to Increase Mental Health Awareness

All UMD squad cars will feature decals with the Green Bandana Project's logo as both groups look to reduce the stigma of talking about mental health.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this year, UMD’s Green Bandana Project, which brings awareness to the mental health of student athletes, was give the Award of Excellence from the NCAA. And the group’s work never stops as this week, they announced a special on-campus partnership.

The Green Bandana Project is teaming up with the UMD Police Department to increase its message of: “it’s okay to not be okay”. All UMD squad cars will feature decals with the Green Bandana Project’s logo as both groups look to reduce the stigma of talking about mental health.

“There are 24/7 police officers available on this campus to help with mental health emergencies or if just people are feeling alone or unsafe. We’re always here to talk and we’re usually right around the corner. It’s hard to make that 911 call. It’s hard to talk to the uniform. This project, having the green bandanas on our squad cars, hopefully it’ll help reduce the stigma to making that call,” said UMD police officer Josh Nuemann.

“If we can combine, it can only lead to one better thing. And so continued presence, decreasing the stigma, making people feel comfortable about coming forward and especially with the police. If they are are in need of mental health support, they are trained. They’re a great resources as well. So using both athletics and then police is just another great way to spread awareness,” UMD Student Athlete Advisory Committee and Green Bandana Project president Rebecca Osborne said.

The Green Bandana Project involves several of UMD’s athletic teams including soccer, basketball and hockey.