Visitors Flock to Amnicon Falls State Park for the Spring Melt

DULUTH, Minn. –As the seasons start to transition, and the snow melts, waterways in the Northland become a popular attraction. Especially waterfalls.

We spent time in Wisconsin today visiting Amnicon Falls State Park to check out the action. With a break in flurries, some people took advantage and ventured out for a refreshing taste of spring.

One solo hiker made it to South Range all the way from River Falls, Wisconsin to check out Amnicon’s grounds this time of year.

“I personally really like it because you see how powerful mother nature really is and most people com here in the summer and it’s nice coming out here now because it’s a little bit more quiet and I can enjoy it more”, River Falls resident John O’neill told us.

The spring melt hopefully means that summer is around the corner. Amnicon Falls State Park is open daily from 6 A.M. to 11 P.M. However, they will be closed this Easter Sunday.