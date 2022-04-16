Canal Park Business Association Holding Contest to Design New Logo

The Canal Park Business Association will accept logo designs by email by May 1st. The winner will be announced on May 9th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Canal Park Business Association is inviting the community to help them design their new logo.

The Association wants to redesign its logo as a way to redefine what it means to be a business in Canal Park.

They say it’s a free and friendly competition with a prize for the winning designer made up of a collection of gifts from businesses in the Canal.

Association officials hope the competition will incentivize membership while engaging the community.

“We’ve let the schools know, so anybody that’s a senior in marketing would be a great opportunity for them to perhaps add to their portfolio, a little resume work, their name will be attached to it so opening up to students, to the general public, and to our members,” Canal Park Business Association Vice President, Jen Rossmann says.

