Cloquet Rummage Sale Helps Disabled Vets

The Disabled American Veterans Hosted a Rummage Sale to Support Local Vets

Cloquet, MN- The Cloquet Armory was filled with items up for sale over the weekend.

Donations were collected and brought in by veterans around the area to the Armory for the sale.

Organizers with The Disabled American Veterans, a non-profit charity aimed at aiding veterans, hosted the event to help give back to those who have served our country.

For Robert Noffsinger, a DAV volunteer of five years, helping veterans is something he holds near to his heart and often brings his daughter with him to volunteer.

“It’s an honor to serve and help the vets,” Noffsinger said.

The rummage sale was open to the public and supported by free-will donations.

All proceeds will go back into the community, supporting Carlton County veterans and their families.