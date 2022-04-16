Kids Eat Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at AAD Shrine

AAD Shrine Hosted "Breakfast With the Easter Bunny" in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Easter Bunny made a stop in Hermantown over the weekend.

The AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown wrapped up another successful Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

Kids got the chance to meet the Easter bunny and instead of just candy, they enjoyed a hearty breakfast.

4-year-old Kenlee got to join in on the festivities.

“We had breakfast. We had sausage, pancakes, and eggs,” she said. Kenlee said her favorite part was getting to see the Easter Bunny.

Along with meeting the Easter Bunny, kids also had the chance to pick up an Easter basket, watch a movie, and decorate eggs.

Shrine Potentate Paul Vizanko said that it’s all about making those kids happy.

“We focus our efforts on children. We focus our efforts on parents of children that we serve, so anytime we can get the kids out and to see smiles on their faces is a win for us,” Vizanko said.

This was the 5th Easter Breakfast the AAD Shrine has offered to families of the Northland.