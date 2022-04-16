Lake Superior Zoo Eggstravaganza Previewing a Busy Summer

DULUTH, Minn. — It felt a little bit more like spring with the sun finally coming out after a few days, but it was perfect for an Easter event at the zoo that staff says helps kicks off the summer season.

The Lake Superior Zoo held their annual ‘Eggstravaganza,’ which is the first official event of the season and second largest behind Boo at the Zoo during Halloween time.

“We always come to the zoo for Easter and for Halloween, it’s just a great way to get out and be active with the family,” Crystal Fox, who was attending with her Family, said.

Not only does it get families back among the animals after the long winter, but it serves as a staple event for the zoo to start the year off strong.

“This is kind of a soft opening for the season for the zoo so, cafe is open, train is running, all the fun stuff is happening today, and people are ready to be outside and have fun,” Elizabeth Dixon, Special Events Coordinator at the Lake Superior Zoo said.

Vendors handed out candy to enjoy while checking out all the exhibits. But of course, hunting for Easter eggs with the Easter bunny made the day “egg-celent”.

“It was a great day there was stuff for everyone to do from older kids all the way down to smaller kids so yeah it was a good day,” Fox said.

This is the first event in a couple of years that has finally been open with no limits, after a few years of the pandemic, and the numbers showed how ready families were for normal days at the zoo.

“Last year we had a capacity limitation and we sold out last year, this year we’re 500 people above our capacity limit last year, which is one of our highest attended Easter’s on record,” Dixon commented.

Zoo staff were hoping for around 1,000 people at Saturday’s event, but halfway through the day they realized they were very close to doubling that.

“So this event is a great kickoff for the season, we love to have it, we love having all the people here, everybody’s ready to have fun in the spring,” Dixon said.

And families looked forward to a good summer at the zoo by kicking off Easter weekend in the sunshine.

“It absolutely is, it is, and I thought it was going to be colder today but it turned out really well and it warmed up from this morning so we actually got to be outside and see some sun today so that was nice,” Fox said.

The zoo is still open daily from 10 till 4 but they’re preparing to switch to summer hours around Memorial Day Weekend.