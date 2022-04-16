UMD Softball Splits With Upper Iowa, Baseball Swept by University of Mary

The UMD softball bats came alive to earn a doubleheader split, while the UMD baseball team couldn't complete a late road rally.

FAYETTE, Iowa – The Minnesota Duluth softball bats came alive on Saturday, as the Bulldogs took game one 10-1 at Upper Iowa but the Peacocks won game two 14-6 to split the doubleheader.

Jordyn Thomas led the way with grand slam and five RBI on the day. Lauren Dixon allowed just one run on four hits in five innings of work.

UMD moves to 27-12 (12-6 NSIC) and will play at Minnesota State Moorhead on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the UMD baseball team struggled against the University of Mary, as the Marauders got the 6-3 and 6-5 wins to sweep the doubleheader. The Bulldogs put together a rally in the top of the 9th in game two but couldn’t finish it off. UMD was led by Trevor Gustafson who went 3-for-4 on the day while Brodie Paulson went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a home run.

UMD falls to 14-17 (8-10 NSIC) and will host Minnesota Crookston on Wednesday. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 1:30 p.m.