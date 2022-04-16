UMD Students Hold Annual Asian Culture Show

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday, the UMD community highlighted some of the cultures of their Asian students.

The APAA, or Asian Pacific American Association, held their annual Asian Cultural Show on Saturday night.

They brought together hundreds of students, faculty and staff, and even friends and families to enjoy a night of different performances.

There was a fashion show, Thai dancers form the cities, Chinese line dances and more.

“To me, it means that we get to show UMD that we have a voice, and that we’re here, and we just want everyone to experience what we experience too. If you don’t know much about us, come here and learn, we’ll teach you about our cultures, we’ll show you a tiny bit about what we have to offer, and if you want to learn more, just come join us,” Chai Thao, The Secretary of APAA said.

Members of the APAA meet monthly at UMD and tonight’s show is the culmination of the year’s work. Organizers say they enjoy getting the chance to connect with other cultures as well.

“I also just don’t want anyone to be too afraid or come up or go to any meetings cause we really want anyone of any diversity to come to our meetings to come to these events, these events are for everyone not just general members just so we can spread the appreciation for different cultures,” Anna Suiter, the Treasurer of APAA said.

All of the money raised for the event, goes back to the Asian Pacific American Association at UMD for future events.