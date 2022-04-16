UW-Superior Baseball Edges Minnesota Morris for Fourth Win in Past Five Games

Ryan Rodriguez went seven strong innings, allowing just three runs on eight hits and struck out four.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Ryan Rodriguez went seven strong innings, allowing just three runs on eight hits and struck out four to help the UW-Superior softball team get the 4-3 win over Minnesota Morris.

Offensively, the Yellowjackets were led by Bryce Flanagan who went 2-for-4 on the day and scored once.

UWS has now won four of its last five games to improve to 8-14 (4-3 UMAC) on the season. The Yellowjackets and Cougars will wrap up the series on Wednesday with a doubleheader in St. Cloud.