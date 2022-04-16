Wilderness Clinch Playoff Spot With Overtime Win Against Chippewa in Regular Season Finale

CLOQUET, Minn. – It would take overtime of the final game of the regular season, but Jared Mangan scored the game-winner to give the Minnesota Wilderness the 2-1 win over Chippewa.

With the win and a loss by Janesville, the Wilderness officially clinch a spot in the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs. The playoffs are set to begin next week.