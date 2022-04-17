Fire Leaves $25K In Damages To Curling Club’s Kitchen In Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. –The kitchen inside of the Hibbing Memorial Building’s curling club caught fire on Saturday night, according to the Northland FireWire.

The fire was called in just before 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters found that the flames from a stove were put out quickly by the appliance’s own fire suppression system.

However, the fire still damaged the walls and cabinets around the stove.

Firefighters ensured any chance of the fire spreading outside of the kitchen didn’t happen.

No one was hurt.

Damages are estimated to be at $25k.

The exact cause of what ignited the blaze is being investigated.