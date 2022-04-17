New Taco Restaurant in Canal Park Reviving History, Bringing in Flavor

DULUTH, Minn. — A new taco shop is now open in Canal Park just in time for the foot traffic to pick up for the summer months.

The new spot is called Chachos Taqueria, which is located on Canal Park Drive in the oldest existing building in Canal Park built in 1870.

The Owner said restoring the building was a process, but to bring life back to it, and a new flavor to the area is what he loves most. Chachos will offer items like a beef brisket birria, tamales, salads and more.

“We’re going to have a lot different variety and flavor than what you’re used to down here, not a dairy queen or fast food but we still have the fast food concept so we’re getting away from the common blandness having more variety,” Aaron Maloney, Owner And Chef Operator said.

Chachos Taqueria will have a rotating menu throughout the seasons and will be open daily from 11 to 9.