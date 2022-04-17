Northern Star: Jake Kidd

For this weeks Northern Star, we hear from one of the newest additions to the Duluth FC soccer team.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior’s Jake Kidd is a few weeks away from graduating from Superior high school. Kidd wrapped up his soccer career, last fall as one of the all-time leading scorers, not only for the Spartans, but also in the state.

Kidd became one of only 13 players in Wisconsin boys soccer history to score over 100 career goals.

Kidd says, “Since freshman year, I mean high school soccer has always been important to me and I’ve reached a lot of my goals and stuff like that and just being able to play at that next level is really something that I’ve wanted to do so being able to play at the next level, I’m really looking forward to it.

In November, Kidd made the decision to stay close to home, signing on with the University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team.

“Coach Mooney at UWS he’s been there for me throughout the whole process, helping me with whatever I need,” says Kidd, “At the start I wasn’t really thinking UWS was going to be my first option but throughout the years he’s given me so many good reasons to go to UWS so I’m just really thankful to have a good coach like him to be able to play for.”

In the meantime, Kidd has been offered the opportunity to play for Duluth FC during the offseason, alongside a few of his future UWS teammates.

“It’ll be a really good experience this summer playing at that level and it’ll just be good for me to get used to playing with those bigger guys, upwards of 24 years old. Just practicing with them will be good and you know starting to go to the fields and training with those UWS guys, it’ll be definitely a different pace,” says Kidd.

Kidd will take the field for Duluth FC next month.