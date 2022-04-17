Silos Restaurant Helping Celebrate Easter

DULUTH, Minn. — Silos was one of many twin ports restaurants gearing up for the holiday, brining in a few new menu items and specials for the family to enjoy.

The restaurant, located in the Pier B Hotel down by Bayfront had an Easter special menu with items like sweet potato mash, garlic rubbed roast beef, honey roasted ham, and kids under 5 ate for free.

Staff at the restaurant say they always enjoy preparing for the holidays when they can get creative with the menu and decorations to help people celebrate special days.

“It’s been fun we thank our staff are coming in on holidays too, they’ve been rocking it today, all stars everyone is here pretty late last night prepping for the day, putting out flowers, making sure all of our silverware was rolled, it’s been really fun. Holidays are a special time for everybody but this staff is certainly a family and we love being able to put in for the community of Duluth and traveling guests too,” Cooper Grove, Front of House Manager at Silo’s said.

This was the only day for the Easter specials, but it is the birthday month of Pier B’s dog Tugboat, and they have a classic remake of the John Collins cocktail, called the “Tug” Collins to honor him for his birthday.