Last-Minute Goal Pushes Washburn Girls Soccer Past Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Maddie Ludwig would score with 45 seconds left in the match to give Washburn girls soccer team the 2-1 win over Superior Monday afternoon at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex.

Olivia Soltero also scored for the Castle Guards, while Brynn Kimmes scored the lone goal for the Spartans.