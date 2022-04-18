Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Banks Thanks Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week

Second Harvest says they're always looking for more volunteers. If you're interested in helping out, you can find more information on their website.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week is national volunteer appreciation week and the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is taking time to honor those who use their own time to help out with the organization.

Second Harvest is handing out treats and featuring their 13 regional volunteers in the community who dedicate their time to help those in need. At the organization, volunteers help out by entering data, packing and labeling food, and distribute the food on-site.

“Volunteers add about six and a half full time contributions to our staff. We have a staff of only 17 so think of that in terms of, that fills one third of our work force so again, couldn’t do our work without our wonderful volunteers,” executive director of Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Shaye Morris said.

