St. Luke’s Pharmacy Wins Clinical Excellence Award

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Luke’s Pharmacy has won an award for clinical excellence with the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy.

The award is given to clinical partners of the the U of M who express innovation and excellence within their pharmacy and go beyond what is expected to support learners.

There are eight recipients of the award and this is the first time St. Luke’s has won.

“It means a lot to us to be recognized because our pharmacists take a lot of time and effort and our technicians do as well in making sure that students feel very welcome here and have a quality experience. So, for that to be recognized by the College of Pharmacy means a lot to us,” said St. Luke’s Pharmacy Manager, Brent Williams.

With this award, St. Luke’s hopes it will bring more students into the program as well as push more innovation within the organization.