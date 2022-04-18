Texas Roadhouse ‘Dine to Donate’ Supports Duluth Children’s Museum

The money will be going into the opening of the museum's second floor with new experiences after they outgrew their first-floor space.

DULUTH, Minn.- While chowing down on some steaks and barbecue Monday, Texas Roadhouse customers could also give back to the Duluth Children’s Museum located in Lincoln Park.

Texas Roadhouse held one of their dine to donate nights.

Guests could tell their servers they wanted to support the Children’s Museum with their dine-in or pickup orders, and have 10% of their bill donated to it.

“I’ve heard some people talking about it, lots of feedback, and she’s got the bugs back there so the kids really like the bugs,” said Sarah Busch, Local Store Marketer. “We love doing these dine and donates and we do them for all kinds of organizations businesses partnerships absolutely.”

The Duluth Children’s Museum opened their newly-expanded Lincoln Park building last year, after being under construction for two years during which they leased space out of Clyde Iron Works.