74 Apartments of Lincoln Park Flats Complete, Pre-Leased Ahead of June 1st Opening

Rent ranges from studio apartments at about $900 a month to $1,700 for 2-bedroom units.

DULUTH, Minn.- This summer West Superior Street will see more housing overlooking the lake, as the 4-story Lincoln Park Flats is all booked up ahead of its June 1st opening, about a year after they started construction.

“How we finish a building is we finish our way out,” said Megan Holsclaw, Operations Manager with P&R Companies. “We’re up on the fourth floor right now we’re starting to punch and finalize it and then we’ll move down to 3.”

The Flats, on the site of the former Robert’s Home Furnishings in the Lincoln Park Craft District, is made of 3 floors of 74 apartment units, with indoor parking taking up the first floor.

“There isn’t much left to do up here down in the parking garage we’re just finalizing HVAC equipment just really hoping for some cooperating weather so that we can get some of that groundwork and landscaping done outside,” Holsclaw said, from inside one of the 4th-floor units Tuesday.

Outside has been a bit of a challenge with the extended winter weather ground thaw equipment is helping speed the process.

“We need the ground thawed,” said the Operations Manager. “So we do have some things in place to help with that and that is working but just overall general nice weather no snow.”

“We’re completely on schedule, we’re actually set to be complete sometime in May,” she said. “As you can see all of the apartments are done which is fantastic.”

According to Holsclaw, rent for the 74 units ranges from studio apartments at about $900 a month to $1,700 for 2-bedroom units.

And each one featuring quartz countertops, balconies, and views of the bridge, Lake, and Enger Tower is pre-leased. “It was a great feeling,” said Holsclaw.

“There’s definitely a demand for housing in this area right now, it’s unfortunate that we’re still turning people away we get multiple calls a day for this building which is great. Lincoln Park is about to gain 120 new residents,” she said.

Amenities coming together include a community room fit with space for movies, food, and more, an enclosed mail/parcel room, and a fitness center.

And with excitement from nearby businesses through the construction process, the large modern building is becoming a part of the up-and-coming Craft District before it’s even open.

“Right when it’s getting built right and it’s starting to come up it feels different in the neighborhood,’ said Holsclaw. “Now that balconies are on and the contracts are starting to come together it really feels like it’s meant to be here.”