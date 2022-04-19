AEOA Needs Volunteers for Meals on Wheels

DULUTH, MN – The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency is looking for volunteers to help them with the Meals on Wheels program. Every Monday through Friday they need 8 volunteers to deliver meals to 170 seniors in Duluth, Hermantown and Proctor. For many of these seniors, it is more than just the meals that they receive every day.

“A lot of times it’s the only daily communication they have with somebody other than themselves or on the phone. On a daily basis it’s so important to have that communication with somebody. A lot of them don’t have family here in town either, so this is their only family that they know pretty much,” said AEOA site manager Jacqueline Wacker.

Right now, their biggest need is individuals who are able to fill in for a regular driver who isn’t able to come in on short notice. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can call Jacqueline Wacker at 218-727-4321.