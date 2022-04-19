DTA Lifts Mask Mandate

DULUTH, Minn. – The DTA announced Tuesday that it is lifting its mask mandate for riders after a federal judge ended it for all public transit Monday.

Before the ruling by the judge, the CDC wanted it to continue until May 3rd while it studied the latest COVID variant and what kind of threat it would be to the public. In our area, cases continue to stay low and vaccines are widespread.

In the past two years, the DTA has invested in air purification systems in all of its buses that neutralize pollutants, odors, and viruses, making its rides a cleaner experience.

“It came as quite a surprise, like all the other agencies we were looking at May 3rd as a start for the optional mask. Well, it came a lot earlier. We were scrambling a little bit but I think everybody thinks this is a good day in transit,” Duluth Transit Authority General Manager, Rod Fournier says.

Even though the mandate on the DTA buses has ended, riders can still feel free to wear them if they choose to.