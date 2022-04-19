Duluth International Airport Drops Mask Mandate After Federal Judge Ends Requirement

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport will no longer require masks on its property after a federal judge ended the requirement nationally on Monday.

“Since the beginning of pandemic, the Duluth International Airport has instituted reasonable mitigation measures that promote public health, including increased disinfection and air exchange inside the airport terminal,” Tom Werner, the executive director of DIA, wrote in a statement. “We have also remained compliant with governmental regulations. While masks are no longer required inside the airport terminal, anyone who chooses to wear one, is welcome to do so. DLH will continue to provide a clean and welcoming space for all travelers.”