Duluth Salvation Army Closing Thrift Store

DULUTH, Minn. – After 40 years, the Duluth Salvation Army is closing its thrift store.

This decision is due to the store losing money in recent years, along with the lingering impacts of the pandemic and staffing.

“Because of the length of time that this has been happening,” says Director of Development Cyndi Frick, “and the fact that we want to keep focusing on our mission to help the community, we thought it best to close the store and to divert the funds to other expansion of programming.”

Frick adds the closure will not impact their other services, but rather help keep them going and expand them by increasing their funding with what is being used at the thrift store. “We have a lot of other programs that I don’t think people know about because if they haven’t used them they probably wouldn’t know them. Other than Christmas and the thrift store, people probably don’t know that we have a lot of housing programs. We have the hot lunch program that’s going on right now. We have two food pantries. We have obviously the Christmas assistance, and there’s RBA, the youth program, and there’s church on Sunday.”

Their location on West Superior Street will stop accepting donations on April 29. It will remain open until the end of July at the latest.