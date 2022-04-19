Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota puts on Family Night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota put on an event tonight for families impacted by epilepsy.

Held at the Duluth Children’s Museum, the event was a way for families that deal with the challenges of epilepsy to come together and meet those who are also facing similar realities.

The Foundation does events like this throughout the year to raise awareness and erase stigmas related to the neurological disorder.

The event also featured a pizza dinner for guests.

“For kids with epilepsy to meet other kids with epilepsy is really critical for them to realize that, hey, I’m not the only one living with this condition. Epilepsy comes in many different forms and so not all seizures look the same and sometimes we don’t even know that someone has epilepsy because it’s not really evident and so these opportunities help us make it easier to talk about living with epilepsy,” Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota Regional Outreach Manager, Lisa Peterson says.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota will be hosting day camp offerings throughout the summer as well as their United in Epilepsy Walk happening in August.