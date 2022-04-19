Grandma’s Marathon Weekend Live Entertainment Returning To Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn.- Grandma’s Marathon is set to be even more of a party again this year, as live music will be returning to Bayfront Park on race weekend.

Last year there was live music at the finish line and modified entertainment in Canal Park.

Now this year the six musical acts — one Friday and five through midnight Saturday — will be back in Bayfront Festival Park.

Race officials are excited to bring the thousands that turn out to Grandma’s back for good summer entertainment at the concert venue again.

“I think last year we did a lot of things out of necessity and this year we get to keep the parts that we liked and also return to some traditional aspects of Grandma’s Marathon weekend,” said Zach Schneider, Marketing and Public Relations Director.

”Things that we didn’t necessarily get to feel the same way about last year and so in a lot of ways it seems we’ve reached not only as a race and an organization but a community kind of that light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve been talking about for 2 years now,” he said.

Schneider added they’re closing in on 20,000 runners total for all three races.

The Gary Bjorklund Half Marathon is full, there are 50 spots left for the William A Irvin 5K and 750 for the full 26.2-mile marathon.