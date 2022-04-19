Live Interview: Locally Produced Horror Flick ‘Beyond The North Woods’ To Debut At ‘North X North Fest’

DULUTH, Minn. – Local actors, editors and camera operators joined FOX 21’s Dan Hanger during the 8 a.m. hour of the morning show Tuesday to talk about their new horror film called “Beyond the North Woods.”

The film was shot mostly in Duluth’s Lester Park and at the Androy Hotel in Superior. It’s described as “raw, unedited footage recovered from the iPhone of a YouTuber who went missing while filming in a mysterious forest. Beyond the North Woods is a Duluth, MN based found-footage horror experience.”

The film will be shown at 5 p.m. May 1 at the North by North International Film Festival, which is taking place April 27 through May 1 at Zeitgeist in Duluth. For ticket information click here.