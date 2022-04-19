Minnesota State Fair Adds Counting Crows, Wallflowers To Grandstand Series

(FOX 9) – The Minnesota State Fair announced two more Grandstand acts for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get Together.

The Grandstand will likely be full of “geriatric millennials” – or people who were in high school in the late 1990s – when the Counting Crows take the stage with The Wallflowers at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

Gen Xers get their moment the following week, when REO Speedwagon & Styx will perform with Levon at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Tickets for the Counting Crows go on sale at 11 a.m. on April 22, and REO Speedwagon tickets became available an hour later, at noon, that same day.

Another pair of ’90s performers – Bush and Alice in Chains – will take the stage on Aug. 15, and Mr. Worldwide (formally Mr. 305) Pitbull will grace the Grandstand with Iggy Azalea on Aug. 28.

Music icon Diana Ross is set to perform Saturday, Sept. 3., comedian Jim Gaffigan will take the stage Aug. 30 and The Zac Brown Band will perform Friday, Sept. 2.