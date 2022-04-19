Petition Launched to Propose Moving High School Golf Season to Fall

The petition has already garnered over 1,000 signatures. The MSHSL has yet to comment on the proposal.

CLOQUET, Minn. – This week, a petition has been launched that calls on the Minnesota State High School League to move golf from the spring to the fall.

A few Northland teams are in favor of the proposal like the Cloquet Lumberjacks, who have yet to take part in any competition so far this season.

“It’s a little disheartening to look out and see snow and then get rid of the snow and more snow comes. Five weeks in a row now having storms hit us midweek. But you know, this is unfortunately our northern Minnesota weather and I just kind of got to go with it,” said Lumberjacks head coach Aaron Young.

Supporters cite many advantages in making golf a fall sport, including weather and the availability of golf courses.

“Golf courses are pretty much in their best condition. They’re in their prime in the fall. The courses a lot of times have less play on them because people are starting to move out of golf season and into other things. It would be an interesting proposal to look at and seeing could we get most years in to the MEA weekend in mid-October to be able to have a state tournament down south,” Young said.

