Relief Fund Set Up For Victims Of Bayfield Apartment Building Fire

BAYFIELD, Wis. – A relief fund has been set up to help more than a dozen people who are without a home after their apartment building went up in flames in downtown Bayfield over the Easter weekend.

The massive fire broke out Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of Manypenny Avenue.

Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation, but nobody else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau is accepting checks for the relief fund at PO Box 138, Bayfield WI, 54814.

Donations can also be made online at Bayfield.org/fire-relief-fund or in person at the nearest Chippewa Valley Bank.

The 15 residents of the apartment building lost everything in this fire. Local businesses stepped up immediately to help with food, clothing and temporary shelter. But more help is needed.