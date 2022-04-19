S & J Everything Closing, Will Still Run Estate Sales Under New Name

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a store that prides itself on having niche items that one needs for their home and life, but it will soon end its presence on London Road in Duluth.

A personal matter is forcing S & J Everything to close after nearly four years in business.

“The business has been really well,” says owner Scott Olson, “thanks to the community and a lot of our long-term customers that we have had over the years that had frequent the store quite often.” Olson also thanks the building’s landlord, Jerry Kortesmaki, for allowing his business to be at their location since they began.

Olson says their estate sale clean out and foreclosure business will continue under the name Yellow Bird Sales. Instead of having their store, they will use a different website and social media to advertise their upcoming events and items. “It’s a good feeling to know that we’ve got people that still require our services, and it’s also great that we have a customer base that’s sad to see us go but they still support us no matter what we do.”

The store plans to run sales to get it emptied by the end of May. Currently they are offering a 25-percent off all items excluding vintage toys and jewelry. “As the weeks go on,” says Olson, “the sales will get better and better. We’re even selling some of the display cases and some of the fixtures here at the store.”

Business hours will remain the same, open from 10 to 6 every day except Sundays.