St. Scholastica Baseball Splits Home Doubleheader Against Saint John’s

Next up for the Saints is a doubleheader road trip to Concordia Thursday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn.– After dropping Game One 8-2, the St. Scholastica baseball team bounced back for a 2-1 win in Game Two Tuesday Afternoon at Wade Stadium.

