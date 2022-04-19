Superior Baseball Shakes Off Slow Start to Top Cloquet

The Spartans are scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at home against Duluth East, while the Lumberjacks will face the Greyhounds next week.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– In their first game of the season, the Superior baseball team picked up a home win over Cloquet 9-6 Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

