Superior Council Unanimously Approves Tourism Contract with Duluth-Based Swim Creative

According to the Mayor, Swim Creative can now begin their campaign immediately.

SUPERIOR, Wis,- Superior City Councilors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a tourism contract worth $250,000 to a marketing agency based out of Duluth called “Swim Creative.”

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says the choice was between 3 bidders, but in his book, Swim Creative rose to the top.

According to the Mayor, they were the best at reaching out to citizens to flesh out a campaign that sets Superior apart from Duluth — and nearby Wisconsin tourist destinations like Ashland and Bayfield — as a place with great access to Lake Superior and rich history and story to tell.

“They really manage to sell us on the idea that they’re going to do much more than an ad campaign and they’re going to use many different forms of marketing,” the Mayor said.

“We’re not just talking about billboards and ads here we’re talking about an aggressive digital presence we’re talking about a humor and art and connecting the community to tell the whole story,” said Paine.

This comes after the Council voted last year to establish a tourism development commission to control tourism tax revenue, bypassing Travel Superior, which previously held that role.

The Council decided they’d have to approve any contract worth more than $25,000.

This contract with Swim Creative is worth $250,000, over three years, Paine said.