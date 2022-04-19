UMD Football Team Set for Annual Spring Game at Malosky Stadium

The UMD spring game is set to kickoff at 5:30 p.m. at Malosky Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – This Friday, the UMD football team will host its annual spring game.

The Bulldogs took advantage of Tuesday’s weather as they wrap up the fourth and final week of spring practices. And despite the snowy disruptions, the team says it was a very productive month of work as they get back into the swing of things.

“Spring ball is just kind of a time for guys to get experience, kind of further learn the playbook. I feel like this spring ball it’s just a time for young guys especially to get game reps, get experience, practice with some guys that have played a lot and it’s really just a learning learning moment for a lot of guys,” said quarterback Logan Graetz.

The spring game will pit Bulldogs against Bulldogs and always features some light-hearted smack talk. The biggest goals of the game though are to stay healthy and have fun.

“Super exciting. Going there, playing against our teammates and all that is super fun. Run the ball, something I’d love to do and all that. So it’s gonna be fun to come out this weekend and just ball out that’s all,” said running back Chamere Thomas.

“Put some guys that haven’t been in stressful situations in those situations on Friday night in front of a crowd with a refereeing crew, watch our quarterbacks manage the clock, watch the defense be able to tackle live, which we don’t do a lot in during spring seasons,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

