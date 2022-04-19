Water Main Break on 1700 Block of North 43rd Avenue East

Water has been turned off on North 43RD Avenue East from Glenwood Street to Tioga Street

DULUTH, Minn.–City of Duluth operations crews are responding to a water main break on the 1700 block of North 43rd Avenue East.

The duration of the repair is unknown at this time.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.