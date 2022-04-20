American Red Cross Provides Relief for Victims of Bayfield Area Fire

As of this morning, the Red Cross has opened relief cases for 14 people from approximately 6 units/homes affected by the blaze.

BAYFIELD, Wisc.–Disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross are stepping up to help those who lost everything, including the roof over their heads, after an apartment building caught fire in Bayfield on Saturday.

The Red Cross is working to connect the residents affected with a place to stay, food, and other necessities.

Currently, they have helped fourteen people from six different units.

For people displaced by the fire who need help and have not been in touch with the Red Cross, please call and leave your contact information with 800-236-8680.