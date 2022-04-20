Bike Swap Returns to Continental Ski & Bike This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Those in need of a bike but may not want to purchase a new one can use an event this weekend in Duluth to hopefully find what they need.

Continental Ski and Bike will have their 15th annual bike swap outside their East First Street location. It will run Saturday, April 23, from 10 to 5, and Sunday, April 24, from 10 to 2.

“We shut down the street in front of the shop, so the block from 14th to 13th is shut down,” says Sales Manager Jon Haaversen, “so usually any spill over from the tent that covers our parking lot ends up there. It’s also a spot where people to test ride. We’re going to have a few vendors out with tents set up where people can check them out.”

A portion of all bike sales will go to organizations that the business chooses. This year it will be split between Chester Bowl and Duluth DEVO Mountain Bike program.

It has not taken place the past two years due to COVID. Haaversen is hoping they will see a similar size as when it was held in 2019, which saw over 600 bikes up for sale and around 500 sold.

Part of the reason for the optimism is that demand for bikes remains high since it increased during the pandemic. “It came down a little bit last year, but it’s still well about where it was in 2019,” says Haaversen. “We’ve got a lot of bikes now. We have more bikes now that what we had since pre-COVID, which is great, but it’s also still not enough based on the demand that we’re seeing.”

People interested in selling a bike can fill out an online registration form before dropping it off. Drop off will take place Thursday from 2 to 6, Friday from 10 to 6, and Saturday morning from 8 to 9.

More information is at their website.