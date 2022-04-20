Bomb Threat Identical To Esko One Causes Evacuation Of Cloquet Middle And High Schools

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Cloquet middle school and high school were evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat was called into the high school over the phone, and both buildings have now been given the all-clear by police.

Cloquet police say the bomb threat seemed to be the exact same one that was called into Esko High School last month, which also caused an evacuation.

“We learned the threat was the identical message that the Esko High School received previously, and other schools in the state have received similar threats today,” Cloquet police wrote in a press release. “Even though it appears the threat is a recording and repetitious, public safety is taking the necessary steps to ensure the buildings are safe for their students and staff.”

In the Esko incident, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the FBI, which found that the called-in bomb threat originated from a country in Africa.

Cloquet police called in Duluth police and their bomb-sniffing K-9 to help check each room on both schools, and no evidence of an explosion device was found.

After-school activities for Cloquet middle and high school students have been canceled for the day.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children from the churches during the evacuation, but remaining students were allowed to return to the campuses after they were given the all-clear.

Cloquet police says anyone with information about the threat should call them at 218.879.1247, or text their tip line at 888777. If you text them, first write “TIP CLOQUETPD” then write your message. You can remain anonymous.











