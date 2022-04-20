Hermantown’s Michael Lau Signs NLI for Augsburg Football Team

Lau says he plans to remain at the quarterback position when he joins the Auggies this fall.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, Hermantown’s Michael Lau signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Augsburg football team.

Lau is a multi-athlete for the Hawks, which includes helping the boys basketball team capture the Section 7AAA championship. But he says he always preferred the gridiron over the hardwood.

“I always liked football as a kid. Growing up with my family, it was always on the TV on Sundays so I was falling in love with that game, in the backyard just tossing the ball to myself, playing. And now we’re here so it’s good to make that dream a reality. I’m just ready to go to work now. It’s done. Here we go,” said Lau.

