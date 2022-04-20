Police: Five People Killed In Duluth Home After Man Has Mental Health Crisis

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say five people and a dog are dead after a welfare check turned into a standoff that unfolded in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood earlier on Wednesday at a home on the 700-block of East 12th Street.

The suspect, a man, is among the five dead.

Police say the deceased were related.

The victims will not be identified until their relatives are notified.

The city’s public information officer says that this incident began with the Hermantown Police Department getting a call for a welfare check in Hermantown at 11 in the morning.

Then an hour later just past noon, Duluth police officers were called out to the home on East 12th Street for a male experiencing a mental health crisis.

It turned into a standoff when officers learned that the individual may have weapons with him.

The DPD called for backup with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the Superior Police Department, and the ATF.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.