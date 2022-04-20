Superior Baseball Team Battling Through Postponements Under First-Year Coach Ryan Hendry

The Spartans will return to action Thursday against Duluth East.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – At this point in the spring sports season, there are very few teams that have played more than two games. Some teams have only been able to get a single game in, like the Superior baseball squad.

After ten postponements in the past three weeks, the Spartans finally got a chance to play Tuesday as they topped Cloquet at home. The win was even more impressive given the delayed start to the season for Superior.

“We got a lot of things to get better at. Obviously the first time out, we made errors but it’s all stuff we can improve on and we’re looking to get better. Obviously getting the win was huge, confidence-wise. Obviously, we’d like to be better but getting the win was big,” said senior Mason Stenberg.

The Spartans are led by first-year head coach Ryan Hendry, who takes over for longtime head coach Don Dembroski which gives Hendry some big shoes to fill.

“He’s a great mentor. Great coach, I had him my three years in high school that I played, you know, he’s a great friend and anything I’ve ever needed anything any support, any questions? I’ve had, he’s been there and it was a privilege really to, to be under his tutelage for would have been 15 years,” said Hendry.

