Superior’s Haley Zembo Announces Commitment to Winona State Softball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, Superior’s Haley Zembo announced on Twitter that she has committed to joining the Winona State softball team.

In her only appearance this season, the junior finished with 10 strikeouts in a win over Cloquet last week. As a sophomore, Zembo struck out 130 batters and finished with an earned run average under one.