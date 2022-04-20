Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn. – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the city of Chisholm.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning after 7 a.m. on the 200 block of Central Avenue South, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was wanted in connection to a recent felony level crime in Morrison County, Minnesota, according to officials.

St. Louis County deputies and officers from Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia and the Minnesota State Patrol had been actively searching for the suspect since about 4:45 a.m.

A deputy spotted the vehicle unoccupied in the city of Chisholm around 7:15 a.m. Officers then responded to Central Avenue South where they made contact with the suspect before shots were fired, according go the sheriff’s office.

No law enforcement officers were injured and it was not immediately known which agency or agencies fired their weapons.

The name of the suspect was also not immediately released.

The BCA will determine if squad and body cameras captured the incident.