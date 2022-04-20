The Rambler Food Truck Begins New Season

The Rambler Food Truck The Rambler Food Truck begins its 2022 season outside Cirrus April 20, 2022. Image: Rusty Mehlberg

DULUTH, Minn. – Another sign of spring in the Northland as The Rambler food truck had its first stop of their season Wednesday outside Cirrus.

Event Coordinator Kesley Auran says they are one of the oldest food trucks in the Northland, starting in 2012. “We love our regulars. We love people are still finding out about us, fresh and new, so that’s really exciting to get some new folks seeing the trucks still. We’re absolutely honored that folks enjoy our stuff.”

The Ramblers plan to have many of their regular menu items back like teriyaki pulled pork, Rueben fritters, Mahi Mahi tacos and tatchos. They also plan to try out new items like sopes, which is a corn flour shell topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija cheese and lime.

“We are also looking to do some new specials as we move along this summer,” says Auran.

The Rambler plans to be at their weekly stops as in recent years. That includes Tuesdays at the Rose Garden, Wednesdays at Cirrus, Thursdays at Bent Paddle, and Fridays at St. Luke’s. They will also advertise when they will be at special events throughout the Twin Ports region.

“It is a little blustery, it is a little cold,” says Auran, “but what it means is that summer is coming. Better days, warmer days, sunnier days are coming, and that just make us very excited up here in the Northland and to serve all these wonderful people that come by and stop by as love our food is awesome.”

More information can be found at their website.